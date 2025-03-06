Inflation, governance issues: JI to stage ‘Million March’ after Eid: Monem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar on Wednesday announced that the party will stage a “Million March” in Karachi after Eid-ul-Fitr to protest against soaring inflation, poor governance and PPP government’s indifference to the public miseries.

Addressing at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he strongly criticised the ruling coalition for failing to address the city’s pressing issues.

He accused the PPP, PML-N and MQM of engaging in blame games while enjoying the perks of power, without delivering any real solutions for Karachi’s residents. He emphasised that Karachi has become a hub of crises, yet the ruling parties continue to ignore the plight of its citizens.

Monem Zafar declared that JI will escalate its Karachi Rights Movement, with the upcoming Million March serving as a wake-up call for those in power.

He urged the citizens to unite against what he described as the apartheid-like treatment imposed by the feudal mindset of the PPP.

Highlighting the worsening economic conditions, he pointed out that inflation has reached unbearable levels, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan. He also criticized the Sindh government for failing to control artificial inflation, despite the chief minister’s statements. He questioned the role of administrative bodies, including price control committees, assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, in addressing the crisis.

He further decried severe electricity and gas shortages during Ramazan, noting that many areas in Karachi faced gas outages during Sehri and Iftari, while power cuts by K-Electric continued unabated. Additionally, he raised concerns over the reported influx of 300,000 beggars into the city, further exacerbating Karachi’s socio-economic challenges.

Discussing the city’s deteriorating transport infrastructure, Monem Zafar stated that 60 percent of Karachi’s residents rely on motorcycles for commuting, yet the government has failed to take any significant steps to improve the city’s mass transit system. He also pointed to the alarming number of fatal accidents caused by heavy traffic and lamented the lack of preventive measures.

Given these issues, he asserted that citizens have no choice but to exercise their democratic right to protest against ongoing injustices. The JI leader reaffirmed the party’s commitment to mobilizing public support in its fight for Karachi’s rights.

