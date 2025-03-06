JazzCash, KTrade partner to democratize stock investments

KARACHI: JazzCash has partnered with KTrade to provide millions of Pakistanis with seamless access to stock trading directly through the JazzCash app.

Through this partnership, JazzCash’s over 13 million active app users can seamlessly open a stock trading Sahulat Account, deposit funds, trade stocks, and manage their investments all within the JazzCash app.

KTrade, integrated as a mini app, enables users to open a Sahulat brokerage account with funding up to PKR 1 million, as permitted by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This ensures a smooth and intuitive trading experience for both new and experienced investors.

The partnership was formalized at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) with the signing by Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, and Ali Farid Khwaja, Chairman of KTrade, in the presence of Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, Chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank, and Group Executive Committee Member of VEON.

The integrated platform will provide users with access to real-time stock trading, enabling them to buy and sell shares instantly with live market data. They will also be able to efficiently manage their investment portfolios, track market trends, and invest in fractional shares, making high-value stocks more accessible.

The integration will include a suite of educational resources, such as investment tutorials, research reports, and podcasts, designed to help users make informed decisions. Security remains a top priority, with the platform regulated by the SECP, PSX, and NCCPL. Transactions will be permitted only through mapped bank accounts, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is required for all trades to ensure fraud prevention and data security.

On this development, Murtaza Ali emphasized the importance of inclusive investments and said that JazzCash partnership with KTrade is a major milestone in expanding stock trading opportunities for millions. “This collaboration will play a crucial role in broadening financial literacy and fostering a more inclusive investment ecosystem in Pakistan”, he added.

Ali Farid Khwaja said that “KTrade has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing stock trading in Pakistan and this is a game-changer, making stock market participation as simple as sending a mobile payment.”

As part of this initiative, users will also benefit from personalized market alerts and AI-driven stock recommendations, keeping them informed about stock price changes and market trends in real-time, ensuring ease of use for first-time investors.

As per estimates only 0.15 percent of Pakistan’s 240 million populations are actively investing in stocks, highlighting the critical gap this collaboration aims to bridge by simplifying stock market participation. As digital adoption rises and interest in alternative investments grows, regulatory support from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is creating unprecedented opportunities for financial inclusion.

This partnership directly addresses a key barrier by enabling individuals without traditional bank accounts to participate in trading and investment, leveraging the JazzCash wallet as a functional banking alternative to unlock retail investment opportunities for mass markets.

