IESCO recovers Rs6.21bn from defaulters

Press Release Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: During the holy month of Ramazan, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has continued its strict actions against electricity theft and non-payment of bills.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, electricity thieves and defaulters are major obstacles to a stable Pakistan. Since September 2023, IESCO’s detection teams, in collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies, have caught 4,803 electricity thieves and imposed fines exceeding Rs418.5 million. Additionally, 2,479 electricity thieves have been arrested.

Action has also been taken against defaulters who fail to pay their electricity bills. IESCO’s recovery teams have recovered over Rs6.21 billion in outstanding dues from more than 210,000 running and dead defaulters. Meters and transformers of numerous consumers who did not pay their bills have also been disconnected.

IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan has urged consumers to fulfil their national duty by paying their electricity bills on time and to report electricity thieves to the relevant SDO offices or the helpline number 118.

IESCO Ramadan electricity theft power defaulters non payment of bills

