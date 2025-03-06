Promotion of gaming, esports education: HP, NASTP launch HP Gaming Garage Lab in Pakistan

KARACHI: To boost gaming ecosystem in Pakistan Hewlett-Packard and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Pakistan in collaboration with Muller & Phipps (M&P) have announced the launch of the HP Gaming Garage Lab in NASTP Institute of Information Technology (NIIT). This initiative aims to promote gaming and esports education, providing students with skills in esports management and game development.

The lab is equipped with HP All-in-One PCs and Victus Gaming Laptops, and students will have access to online courses through the HP Gaming Garage education platform. This platform offers free courses in game development and esports management, emphasizing the importance of equal access to digital learning.

The key benefits that HP Gaming Garage Lab will provide includes giving students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technology, preparing them for careers in media, ICT, and gaming. Boosting Pakistan’s tech sector by bridging industry, academia, and government, and empower future game developers by offering practical exposure to industry-relevant skills, enabling young professionals to contribute to Pakistan’s digital future.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asim Rana SI (M) said, “Gaming and Esports are no longer just hobbies; they are a significant part of the global digital economy. However, to tap into this potential, there is a need to develop the right skills, infrastructure, and ecosystem.”

Nawaz Dhanji, Country Business Manager, Pakistan, HP Inc, added, “We are excited to collaborate with our authorised distributor M&P on the opening of HP Gaming Garage in Pakistan. At HP, we believe that equitable access to education for young people is key for digital equity.”

Kamran Nishat, CEO & Managing Director of M&P, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “By providing world-class technology and learning opportunities, we aim to equip young talent with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.”

