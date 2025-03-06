AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

Promotion of gaming, esports education: HP, NASTP launch HP Gaming Garage Lab in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:00am

KARACHI: To boost gaming ecosystem in Pakistan Hewlett-Packard and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Pakistan in collaboration with Muller & Phipps (M&P) have announced the launch of the HP Gaming Garage Lab in NASTP Institute of Information Technology (NIIT). This initiative aims to promote gaming and esports education, providing students with skills in esports management and game development.

The lab is equipped with HP All-in-One PCs and Victus Gaming Laptops, and students will have access to online courses through the HP Gaming Garage education platform. This platform offers free courses in game development and esports management, emphasizing the importance of equal access to digital learning.

The key benefits that HP Gaming Garage Lab will provide includes giving students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technology, preparing them for careers in media, ICT, and gaming. Boosting Pakistan’s tech sector by bridging industry, academia, and government, and empower future game developers by offering practical exposure to industry-relevant skills, enabling young professionals to contribute to Pakistan’s digital future.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asim Rana SI (M) said, “Gaming and Esports are no longer just hobbies; they are a significant part of the global digital economy. However, to tap into this potential, there is a need to develop the right skills, infrastructure, and ecosystem.”

Nawaz Dhanji, Country Business Manager, Pakistan, HP Inc, added, “We are excited to collaborate with our authorised distributor M&P on the opening of HP Gaming Garage in Pakistan. At HP, we believe that equitable access to education for young people is key for digital equity.”

Kamran Nishat, CEO & Managing Director of M&P, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “By providing world-class technology and learning opportunities, we aim to equip young talent with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan NASTP HP Gaming Garage Lab Promotion of gaming esports education

Comments

200 characters

Promotion of gaming, esports education: HP, NASTP launch HP Gaming Garage Lab in Pakistan

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories