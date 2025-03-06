AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan

Depts told to simplify process of NoC issuance

Recorder Report Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:02am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the government departments to simplify the process of issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs). He emphasized streamlining the online acquisition of NOCs for businesses and citizens through the e-Biz portal to ensure efficiency and ease of access.

The orders were issued during a meeting of administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat where a comprehensive review of e-governance initiatives and price control measures in the province was conducted.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed that demanding unnecessary documents for NOC issuance is unjustified.

He instructed departments to limit requirements to only essential documents for online NOC processing. He highlighted that the technology is key to improving governance and curbing corruption, urging departments to expedite digitization efforts to enhance online service delivery.

The Chief Secretary also called for continued action against profiteering across the province. He sought daily report on measures taken against profiteers and directed the deputy commissioners to analyze commodity prices, demand, and supply trends to maintain price stability. He urged administrative officers to treat their responsibilities during Ramazan as a sacred duty, ensuring the public receives necessary relief.

During the meeting, the secretary of Price Control and the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) gave detailed briefings. The secretary said under the Punjab chief minister’s directives, food prices are being closely monitored during Ramazan, with price control magistrates actively conducting field inspections. Over 15,000 inspections were carried out province-wide on Tuesday alone, he mentioned.

The PITB Chairman outlined ongoing efforts to advance e-governance in line with the chief minister’s vision. He noted that all divisional and deputy commissioners’ offices have been integrated with the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS). The meeting was attended by senior member Board of Revenue, the chairman of Planning and Development (P&D), administrative secretaries, and directors general of various departments while divisional and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

