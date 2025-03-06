CERP launches Femtech Innovation Hub at LUMS to transform women’s healthcare

LAHORE: In a major step towards transforming women’s healthcare in Pakistan, the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) has launched the Femtech Innovation Hub for Pakistan (FIHP) here at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

This groundbreaking initiative, funded by the Gates Foundation, aims to accelerate FemTech startups, equipping them with incubation, mentorship, and investment opportunities to drive technology-powered solutions for women’s health, particularly in low-income communities.

The launch event featured a panel discussion, “Tech for Her: Innovating to Transform Women’s Health,” where industry leaders and health-tech experts explored the future of FemTech in Pakistan. Prominent speakers included Ambreen Iftikhar (Board of Investment), Asma Omer (Marham), Dr Shaper Mirza (LUMS), Dr Basmaa Ali (Zanjabee Integrative Medicine), and Dr Sabah Zubair (Her Machine). The event also marked the official opening of applications for startups nationwide to join the FIHP incubation programme.

Speaking at the launch, Imran Zia, Executive Vice President at CERP, highlighted the urgent need for data-driven, scalable solutions in women’s healthcare: “Pakistan’s healthcare system leaves millions of women without access to essential services. Through FIHP, we are leveraging technology, research, and strategic partnerships to close this gap. By supporting FemTech startups, we aim to create sustainable businesses that improve health outcomes for women, drive economic empowerment, and contribute to systemic healthcare reform.”

It may be added that Pakistan faces a severe shortage of women-focused health solutions, with over 45 million women lacking access to basic healthcare services. Despite a thriving startup ecosystem, fewer than 10 FemTech companies currently operate in the country. CERP’s initiative seeks to bridge this gap by equipping FemTech startups with the resources, expertise, and networks needed to scale their impact.

FIHP is now accepting applications for its hybrid incubation programme, offering expert-led training, regulatory guidance, investment support, and mentorship from global health leaders, including Nobel laureates. The programme aims to empower sustainable FemTech startups while driving policy advocacy and systemic change in Pakistan’s healthcare sector. Startups focusing on maternal health, menstrual health, mental health, chronic diseases, reproductive care and digital health can apply online.

