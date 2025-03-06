AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

399,205 low-income families delivered pay orders

Recorder Report Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division Zayed Bin Maqsood has said that 399,205 low-income families are being delivered pay orders to their doorsteps in the Lahore Division under the Punjab government’s Negehban Ramadan package.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on Wednesday to review the distribution of financial assistance under the Negehban Ramzan package. Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Nankana Mohammad Taslim Rao, DC Kasur Imran Ali, DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Martha and the Punjab Social Protection Authority Officers participated in the meeting.

The commissioner disclosed that the pay order amount is Rs 10,000 and there is no deduction. “Teams have been formed at the tehsil and union council level for the distribution of pay orders,” he added.

He directed the local administration to ensure that the financial assistance reached deserving people in time and the entire amount, as there is no franchise, agent or government fee; the recipient should get full money without any deduction. He instructed the DCs to monitor the distribution of pay orders and take legal action against the people and agents involved in any deduction.

He told the meeting that pay orders have been delivered to 199,287 deserving families in the Lahore district, 81,796 in the Sheikhupura district, 42,793 in the Nankana Sahib district and 75,329 in the Kasur district. On this occasion, the commissioner reviewed the supply of sugar in all the districts and Ramadan Bazaars.

