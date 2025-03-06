PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump did follow us in some respects

“Was it a coincidence or did Trump addressed Congress and itemized his achievements since his inauguration on 20 January, the day after Shehbaz Sharif itemized his one-year achievements.”

“Coincidence entirely!”

“Well, Trump did follow us in some respects.”

“Give me an example.”

“The concept of first daughter was first instituted by Nawaz Sharif, and Trump in his first term…”

“Correct, but our erstwhile first daughter, Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN), is now the chief minister while Trump’s daughter is a nobody in his second term.”

“Well, there is a difference between…”

“Yes there is; one is a blonde and the other is a brunette.”

“That’s a rather shallow comment.”

“The genie is out of the bottle, my friend.”

“Hush, be careful. I know you are brave and can withstand all physical attacks, but spiritual is a different matter, so beware.”

“Hmmm good advice, anyway there are similarities between what Trump claimed and Shehbaz Sharif. I mean, both men are reducing the numbers serving the government.”

“Trump referred to ghost federal employees, Shehbaz Sharif is so far focused on not filling vacancies, so let’s see where that takes him.”

“I was thinking more along the lines of Trump’s hatred for the Democrats and their witch hunt against him when he was not in power and…”

“Trump can’t really put Biden in Adiala jail you know. I mean in the US that requires litigation and time and…”

“OK, Trump’s team are loyal to him because he handpicked them, Shehbaz Sharif’s team is…”

“Hey, that’s always the case when you don’t have a majority.”

“Or even the largest minority.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Facetious is the name of the game these days in the Land of the Pure – we not only lost in cricket, but I think our team played a measly what two games?”

“The stadium was completed in record time…”

“It already has leaks, I heard.”

“Oh, shut up – look at the glass as full or…”

“Or?”

“Or you will be sorry.”

“Excuse me but…”

“Very, very, very sorry.”

