Business & Finance Print 2025-03-06

Silkbank partners with Defence Raya Golf & Country Club

Press Release Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: Silkbank has entered into a strategic partnership with Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, bringing unparalleled benefits to Silkbank Visa Signature Credit Card customers.

As part of this collaboration, cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 50 percent discount at all club restaurants and 10 complimentary golf visits per month, enhancing their premium lifestyle with luxury dining and leisure experiences. This initiative underscores Silkbank’s commitment to delivering exceptional privileges and value-added services to its esteemed clientele.

The signing ceremony was held on February 19, 2025, at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore, and was attended by Naveed Mushtaq, Head of Consumer Banking, Marketing & Phone Banking, Nouman Butt, Head of Business Development, Alliances & Loyalty Initiatives from Silkbank and Brig Ayaz Masood Khan, Secretary - DRGCC, David William Nimmo, General Manager - DRGCC, were present to commemorate the beginning of this prestigious partnership.

