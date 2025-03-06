Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his support on Wednesday for Arab League’s endorsement of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s initiative for reconstruction of Gaza, emphasising the League’s strong stance against any efforts to displace Palestinians from their homeland.

In a post on X, he stated: “I reaffirm Pakistan’s demand that the United Nations must take action to implement its Resolutions that uphold the two-state solution, establishing a viable, sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif designated as its capital.”

Arab leaders have rallied behind an Egyptian plan for rebuilding the war-torn Gaza Strip, ensuring that its inhabitants can remain in their territory, as highlighted by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

