Clutch facing & brake lining: New customs values on import of ‘friction’ material of vehicles fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of friction material - (Clutch Facing & Brake Lining) of vehicles.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling (1978 of 2025) on Wednesday.

According to the ruling, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

Meeting for the determination of customs values was held that was attended by the relevant stakeholders including the importers as well as the local manufacturers. Their viewpoints were heard in detail in view for the determination of customs values of the subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. They were requested to submit relevant import documents to substantiate their contentions.

The ruling further stated that for the determination of customs values of subject goods, 90 days’ data was retrieved and the same was thoroughly scrutinized. Some references of declared values were available. Subsequently, market inquiry has been conducted and examined in the light of this Directorate’s Office Order and in terms of section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969.

Market enquiry as envisaged under Sub section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act 1969 was conducted. Finally, the Customs values of the subject goods have been determined under section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969, directorate added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025