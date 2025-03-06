Import from China: New customs values issued on 18 types of LED rechargeable lights, torches

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values on the import of 18 different types of LED rechargeable lights & torches from China for assessment of duties and taxes.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling (1975 of 2025) here on Tuesday.

The details of the issue revealed that the values of subject goods had not been revised since 2016. Therefore, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act.

Meeting for the determination of customs values were attended by the relevant stakeholders. They were requested to submit relevant import documents to substantiate their contentions. For the determination of customs values of subject goods, 90 days’ data was retrieved and the same was thoroughly scrutinized.

Meanwhile, a market inquiry as envisaged under sub-Section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 was also conducted as per procedure wherein various markets were visited, and the actual prices of subject goods were acquired. As a result, after adjusting the amounts of profits, the C&F value was determined under section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025