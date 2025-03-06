AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
2025-03-06

Ban on early sowing of rice: Agriculture Republic highlights loopholes in seed companies’ role

Zahid Baig Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:28am

LAHORE: Welcoming the Punjab’s move to ban early sowing of rice nurseries or having two crops a season, the Agriculture Republic, a think tank, has highlighted that the order fails to address a critical loophole that is unchecked role of seed companies in selling paddy seeds before the permitted planting window.

Co-founder of the think tank and a progressive farmer Aamer Hayyat Bhandara while talking to Business Recorder said the warning by the Punjab government under the Punjab Agricultural Pest Ordinance 1959 is a timely step. It will help preventing pest infestations, maintain soil fertility, and reduce excessive pesticide use.

While this is a necessary step, it fails to address a critical loophole - the unchecked role of seed companies in selling paddy seeds before the permitted planting window. Farmers and seedling traders are being warned and threatened with legal action, but if seed companies were penalized for early sales last year; this situation could have been avoided altogether.

He said availability of rice seedlings before the recommended period indicates that companies are releasing seeds into the market too early. Instead of solely targeting farmers, the government should take strict action against these companies to prevent premature sales. Had the authorities imposed heavy fines and legal consequences on seed companies last year, it would have set a strong precedent, discouraging violations this year. Rather than spending resources on repetitive warnings, the government must ensure compliance at the root level by monitoring seed distribution more effectively, he suggested.

He advised to tackle this issue comprehensively, the Punjab agriculture department must implement strict surveillance of seed sales, and ensuring companies do not sell seeds before the designated time. Heavy penalties should be imposed on violators, and farmers who suffer losses due to misleading seed sales must be compensated. The government should also strengthen market inspections, preventing premature distribution and discouraging companies from exploiting the system. Additionally, a long-term public awareness campaign should educate farmers about the risks of early rice transplantation, reducing dependency on last-minute notices, said Aamer.

He said while this warning is a step in the right direction, it only addresses part of the problem. The real solution lies in regulating the seed supply chain, as farmers would not be tempted to transplant early if seeds were not available beforehand. Moving forward, policymakers must shift their focus from issuing warnings to enforcing strict regulations on seed companies. Only through such decisive actions can agricultural challenges be effectively controlled, ensuring sustainable and responsible farming practices in Punjab.

