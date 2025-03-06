AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-06

Panama president says Trump ‘lying’ about reclaiming canal

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

PANAMA CITY: Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Wednesday accused his US counterpart Donald Trump of “lying” about Washington taking back the Panama Canal.

“Once again, President Trump is lying. The Panama Canal is not in the process of recovery,” Mulino wrote on X.

“I reject, on behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, this new affront to the truth and to our dignity as a nation,” Mulino added, after Trump said that his administration had started to take back the vital waterway.

“To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it,” Trump said in a speech to Congress Tuesday. “We’re taking it back.”

Under mounting pressure from Washington, Hong Kong firm Hutchison said Tuesday it had agreed to sell its lucrative Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium.

CK Hutchison Holdings said it would offload a 90-percent stake in the Panama Ports Company (PPC) and sell a slew of other non-Chinese ports to a group led by asset manager BlackRock.

The sellers will receive $19 billion in cash, the company said. Hutchison subsidiary PPC has for decades run ports at Balboa and Cristobal on the Pacific and Atlantic ends of the interoceanic waterway.

Panama Jose Raul Mulino

Comments

200 characters

Panama president says Trump ‘lying’ about reclaiming canal

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories