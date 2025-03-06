Sri Lanka shares end higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by materials and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.87% higher at 16,166.53.

Nation Lanka Finance Plc and Bukit Darah Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 50% and 14.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 83.1 million shares from 77.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.55 million) from 2.40 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.25 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.04 billion rupees, the data showed.