AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy hails ‘positive movement’ in relations with US

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 11:04pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a meeting with members of the media on the outskirts of London, Britain, March 2, 2025. REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a meeting with members of the media on the outskirts of London, Britain, March 2, 2025. REUTERS

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday there had been “positive movement” in cooperation with the United States that could lead to another meeting between the two sides soon.

Kyiv is eager to repair ties with its top military supporter against Russia’s invasion after Zelenskiy publicly clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House last week over how to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump says Ukraine willing to negotiate, Russia ‘ready for peace’

“Today our Ukrainian and U.S. teams began working on a meeting. Andriy Yermak and Mike Waltz spoke,” Zelenskiy said in his evening address, referring to his chief of staff and the U.S. national security adviser.

“There is positive movement. We hope for the first results next week.”

Yermak said on X he had “exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions” with Waltz, and that they had scheduled a meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. officials “in the near future to continue this important work”.

Both statements came just hours after CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the U.S. had paused intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

Donald Trump White House Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiy hails ‘positive movement’ in relations with US

US NSA Michael Waltz ‘thanks Pakistan’ for counterterrorism efforts in call with FM Dar

PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

At least four killed, two injured in roadside blast in Khuzdar

All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR

PM Shehbaz meets UAE IFZA delegation, signs MoU for economic zone investments

New Zealand to face India in Champions Trophy final

Pakistan expected to clear first review of $7bn IMF programme: Bloomberg

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Read more stories