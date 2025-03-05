AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
OPEC February oil output rises as Iran exports keep flowing

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 09:41pm

LONDON: OPEC oil output rose in February, a Reuters survey found, as Iranian exports held strong, despite renewed U.S. attempts to curb the flows, and Nigeria boosted output above its target within the wider OPEC+ group.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 26.74 million barrels per day last month, up 170,000 bpd from January’s revised total, the survey showed on Wednesday, with Iran and Nigeria posting the largest gains.

OPEC+, which includes OPEC plus Russia and other allies, is keeping production cuts in place through March due to expectations of limited demand and rising output outside the group.

But on Monday, it decided to stick with its plan to start raising output in April.

OPEC’s biggest rise, of 80,000 bpd, came from Iran, the survey found, with output of 3.30 million bpd. This matched September’s figure which was the highest since 2018, according to Reuters surveys.

Oil drops $2 after US crude stock build, OPEC+ output increase, Trump tariffs

Iranian oil exports recovered during former U.S. President Joe Biden’s term, despite U.S. sanctions. Under his successor Donald Trump the U.S. is renewing efforts to cut them to zero.

The second-largest gain in output came from Nigeria where exports rose and domestic usage increased at the Dangote refinery. Nigeria is pumping 70,000 bpd above its OPEC+ target, according to the survey, the highest in the group.

Output in OPEC’s two biggest producers, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, edged lower and higher respectively, the survey found. Both nations are pumping less than their OPEC+ targets. Output in the United Arab Emirates was slightly above its target.

While the survey and January data provided by OPEC’s secondary sources show the UAE and Iraq are pumping close to the quotas, other estimates, such as those of the International Energy Agency, suggest they are pumping significantly more.

There were no significant declines in output last month, the survey found.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on flows data from financial group LSEG, information from other companies that track flows such as Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

