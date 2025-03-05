AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
World

US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2025 07:25pm

WASHINGTON: The United States has “paused” intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a dramatic breakdown in relations between Kyiv and the White House, CIA director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a public falling-out in the Oval Office last week, followed by Ukraine’s top ally suspending crucial US military aid.

Ratcliffe confirmed that intelligence sharing had also been frozen as Ukraine seeks to beat back the Russian invasion.

“President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelensky was committed to the peace process,” Ratcliffe told Fox News.

Ratcliffe said the pause “on the military front and the intelligence front” was temporary, and the United States will again “work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.”

Kremlin says ‘positive’ about prospect of peace talks with Ukraine

Trump said Tuesday that Zelenskyy told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow and the finalization of a US minerals deal, as Ukraine works to move on after the Oval Office spat.

Zelenskyy has sought to bring Trump back onside, posting on social media that their clash was “regrettable” and he wanted “to make things right.”

In his address to US Congress later on Tuesday, Trump read aloud from a letter from Zelenskyy.

“The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,’” Trump told US lawmakers.

