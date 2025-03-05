AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
World

Lebanon official media says two wounded in Israeli strikes in south

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2025 04:44pm

BEIRUT: Lebanese official media said two people were wounded Wednesday when Israeli drones struck a vehicle in the south, a day after a deadly raid and despite an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

“Israeli drones carried out more than one strike on a vehicle in Ras Naqura, near a rubbish dump” south of a United Nations peacekeeping position, the National News Agency (NNA) said.

“Two siblings who were collecting scrap metal” were wounded and taken to hospital, it added.

The strikes come a day after Israel’s military said it killed a Hezbollah navy commander in the south, accusing the slain fighter of violating the November 27 ceasefire.

The truce largely halted more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of full-blown war during which Israel sent in ground troops.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory since the agreement took effect.

Israel says killed Hezbollah navy commander in Lebanon strike

Israel was due withdraw from Lebanon by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops at five locations it deems “strategic”.

The ceasefire also required Hezbollah to pull back north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border, and to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Last week, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would remain indefinitely in what he called a “buffer zone” in south Lebanon.

