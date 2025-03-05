AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Honey, candles and California: Meghan Markle's new show goes live

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2025 03:24pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

LOS ANGELES: Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show went live on Netflix Tuesday, showcasing the former British royal as a thriving domestic maven.

The Duchess of Sussex, wife to Britain’s Prince Harry, harvests honey, makes pasta and mixes bath salts against an idyllic California backdrop.

A rustic and effortlessly chic home provides the setting for the first episode, whose conceit is that she is hosting a long-time friend.

Of course, we’re not actually at Markle’s house, but rather another luxury property near her home, where camera operators roam, offering purposely wobbly close-ups of candles, crudite and cake.

It also seems to have two kitchens. You know, like everyone’s house does.

‘The Parents Network’: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launch resource for trauma, suicide

Harry – whom Markle wed in a fairytale ceremony in 2018, and with whom she fled to California two years later – only makes a fleeting appearance at the end of the eight episodes.

But there are little hints about life as a British royal; reminders of how – in their telling – the couple were spurned by a stuffy and racist establishment.

A friend who comes to stay, makeup artist Daniel Martin, “has just been in my life from the before, during and after, shall we say,” Markle tells an off-screen producer, with a meaningful pause to let viewers piece everything together.

Episodes of ‘With Love, Meghan’ feature appearances from chef Alice Waters, actress Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, one of Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars.

The show coincides with a rebranding of Markle’s jam-and-cookies online retailer, which was originally called ‘American Riviera Orchard’ but is now known as ‘As Ever.’

The series is the latest effort by the Sussexes to make their own financial way after being cut off from the royal purse.

A reported $100 million deal with Netflix yielded the much-talked-about ‘Harry & Meghan,’ a six-episode tell-all about their relationship and their high-profile split from the House of Windsor.

That was followed by Harry’s successful autobiography ‘Spare,’ which re-trod much of the same angry ground, with bonus tales about taking drugs in proximity to Hollywood celebs.

But subsequent media ventures that have not rehashed the same grievances have fallen flat.

A Spotify interview podcast by Markle was not renewed after a first series critics blasted as pointless, while Netflix offerings about the sport of polo and the Invictus Games failed to make much impression.

Early reviews of “With Love, Meghan” in the British press were not kind, with The Telegraph calling the series an “exercise in narcissism.”

“Meghan invites people to her pretend house” wrote the paper’s critic, and “they tell her how amazing she is. This happens for eight episodes,” it said.

Meanwhile Britain’s The Times newspaper said the show was desperate in its “upbeatness” with Markle “presenting her extreme wealth and mind-bogglingly exclusive lifestyle as if it is available to anyone.”

Netflix

