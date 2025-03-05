Maria Grazia Chiuri shows ruffled looks for Dior’s Fashion Week outing

PARIS: Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a lineup of ruffled styles for the French fashion house’s fall-winter runway show on Tuesday, set to a dramatic backdrop of fiery meteorites, smoking icebergs and a giant, prehistoric bird.

The set was orchestrated by American director Robert Wilson, who sent models marching through changing scenery – under hovering rocks, pointy mountains of ice and across a striped runway.

They wore sharp-tipped boots, tailcoats and bustiers worn like shields, with knee-high socks, hair pulled into ponytails tucked into the clothing.

Disney to cut nearly 6% staff across units, WSJ reports

Ruffled collars, lace and sheer fabrics added softness to the designs, which included references to past creative directors, including a t-shirt marked “J’adore Dior” in a nod to John Galliano.

Held in a temporary structure set up in the Tuileries Gardens of the Louvre Museum, the show drew crowds and screaming fans angling for a view of celebrities, who included K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo.

At the end of the show, the models returned to the stage in pairs, and paused, facing the audience as feathers floated from the ceiling.

When the models left, the spotlight lit one of the entrances, and Chiuri emerged for her bow, prompting cheers from the audience.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 11 and features a mix of some of the world’s biggest brands including Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent, as well as smaller labels like Weinsanto.