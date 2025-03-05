AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Life & Style

Maria Grazia Chiuri shows ruffled looks for Dior's Fashion Week outing

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 01:11pm
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women’s Wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women’s Wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a lineup of ruffled styles for the French fashion house’s fall-winter runway show on Tuesday, set to a dramatic backdrop of fiery meteorites, smoking icebergs and a giant, prehistoric bird.

The set was orchestrated by American director Robert Wilson, who sent models marching through changing scenery – under hovering rocks, pointy mountains of ice and across a striped runway.

They wore sharp-tipped boots, tailcoats and bustiers worn like shields, with knee-high socks, hair pulled into ponytails tucked into the clothing.

Ruffled collars, lace and sheer fabrics added softness to the designs, which included references to past creative directors, including a t-shirt marked “J’adore Dior” in a nod to John Galliano.

Held in a temporary structure set up in the Tuileries Gardens of the Louvre Museum, the show drew crowds and screaming fans angling for a view of celebrities, who included K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo.

At the end of the show, the models returned to the stage in pairs, and paused, facing the audience as feathers floated from the ceiling.

When the models left, the spotlight lit one of the entrances, and Chiuri emerged for her bow, prompting cheers from the audience.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 11 and features a mix of some of the world’s biggest brands including Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent, as well as smaller labels like Weinsanto.

