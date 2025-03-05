AIRLINK 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-2.3%)
BOP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 39.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUBC 133.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
OGDC 213.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.1%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.22%)
PIAHCLA 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.15%)
POWER 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
PPL 171.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.96%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
SEARL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
SYM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,821 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,481 Decreased By -205.2 (-0.58%)
KSE100 112,401 Decreased By -342.4 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,802 Decreased By -165.5 (-0.47%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung Electronics’ union in South Korea approves 5.1% wage hike

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics’ main union in South Korea voted in favour of a wage increase deal on Wednesday, the company said. Last month, the tech giant and the union struck the deal for a 5.1% pay rise for this year, which needed to be ratified by union members.

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) has roughly 36,000 members, which make up about 30% of the company’s South Korean workforce.

Samsung Electronics to cancel $2.11 billion worth of own shares

The NSEU carried out strikes last year for better pay and working conditions, but the company said at the time that they did not disrupt production.

The lingering labour dispute has been a distraction for the world’s biggest memory chipmaker, which is struggling to navigate competition in semiconductors used for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Apart from the wage increase, Samsung will offer employees points to purchase its products, and 30 shares in the company, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Samsung Electronics artificial intelligence National Samsung Electronics Union

Comments

200 characters

Samsung Electronics’ union in South Korea approves 5.1% wage hike

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

PM highlights his govt’s achievements

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Oilboy Energy to raise Rs250mn via rights issue for waste-to-energy project

Oil falls as market eyes OPEC+ output increase, US tariffs

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Read more stories