AIRLINK 178.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.42%)
BOP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.45%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.02%)
OGDC 213.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.46%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 172.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 92.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.13%)
SYM 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 45.5 (0.38%)
BR30 35,877 Increased By 191.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 113,127 Increased By 383.5 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,073 Increased By 105.8 (0.3%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump wants to kill $52.7 billion semiconductor chips subsidy law

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday US lawmakers should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production and use the proceeds to pay debt.

“The CHIPS act is a horrible, horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn’t mean a thing. They take our money and they don’t spend it,” Trump said in a speech to Congress.

“You should get rid of the CHIPS Act and whatever is left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt.”

The CHIPS and Science law signed by then President Joe Biden in August 2022 included $39 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturing and related components along with $75 billion in government lending authority.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has praised the program but said previously he wanted to review awards finalized during the Biden administration.

Under Biden, the Commerce Department convinced all five leading-edge global semiconductor firms to locate factories in the United States in the effort to tackle national security risks from imported chips.

In the final weeks of the Biden administration, the Commerce Department finalized more than $33 billion in awards including $4.745 billion to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics up to $7.86 billion for Intel, $6.6 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and $6.1 billion for Micron.

TSMC shares open lower following announcement of $100 billion investment in US

Some officials have expressed concern Trump could seek to invalidate binding grant agreements struck in the Biden administration. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday the law “is the reason Micron is bringing $100 billion and 50,000 jobs to Central New York. Trump just said he wants to get rid of it.”

TSMC announced this week with Trump it plans to make a new $100 billion investment in the United States that involves building five additional chip facilities there in coming years.

Lutnick referenced the $6.6 billion award in a White House event - but noted the department was not planning to give TSMC any new subsidies.

TSMC said last month it has already received $1.5 billion of its award.

This week about one-third of the staff in the US Commerce Department office overseeing $39 billion of manufacturing subsidies for chipmakers was laid off, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Reuters reported last month that the new Trump administration, which has embarked on a dramatic overhaul of the federal government, is reviewing the projects awarded.

White House TSMC US President Donald Trump President Joe Biden US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs CHIPS Act Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump wants to kill $52.7 billion semiconductor chips subsidy law

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Read more stories