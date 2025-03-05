Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said macroeconomic stability has been achieved in the country, and structural reforms are ongoing. He emphasized that while it is important for the Competition Commission to have its own building, it is equally crucial for the Commission to continue its efforts with the same dedication, he added.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of its head office building in the Mauve Area, G-10, Islamabad. Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, along with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb laid the foundation stone.

The ceremony was also attended by Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Secretary for Law and Justice Raja Naeem, Chairman CCP Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed, and other senior officials.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Law, AzamNazeerTarar, congratulated the entire team of the Competition Commission and praised Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, for his professional achievements. He expressed confidence in Dr. Sidhu’s leadership abilities as Chairman of the CCP.

Speaking at the event, Chairman CCP Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu stated that the Competition Commission has restructured its legal department to effectively pursue cases in courts. Additionally, it has established a Market Intelligence Unit, a new department dedicated to identifying cartelization and anti-competitive practices in the market. To raise public awareness about cartelization and its detection, the Commission has launched an awareness campaign, which has received highly encouraging feedback. Dr. Sidhu also announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence to conduct research on markets and relevant industrial sectors.

He emphasized that the new headquarters will significantly enhance the Commission’s operational capacity. Owning its own building will not only reduce rental costs but also enable the hiring of specialized experts, further strengthening CCP’s ability to ensure fair competition. He further revealed that the Competition Commission plans to expand its presence by establishing offices in other cities across Pakistan.

Since inception, CCP has investigated cartels, prevented abuse of dominance, and curbed deceptive marketing and unfair trade. In 2024, CCP imposed Rs. 275 million in penalties for cartelization, collusion, and deceptive marketing, recovered PKR 100 million, resolved 73 court cases, and issued 32 show-cause notices across fertilizer, real estate, education, public procurement, and pharmaceuticals. It launched seven new inquiries into transportation, telecom, construction, and FMCG. The Commission also operationalised its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), identifying over almost 200 instances of anti-competitive practices through advanced data analysis.

The new headquarters will enable CCP to enhance its enforcement mechanisms, ensuring a robust and competitive economic framework for Pakistan.

