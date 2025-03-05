Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

FAISALABAD: The Governor/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali s/o Muhammad Ramzan as Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad for a period of four years. He has taken the charge of the Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali is a Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He had worked as Director Programs and Projects at OIC’s specialized entity on Food Security “Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)” at Astana, Kazakhstan since 2023.

His academic excellence was recognized by President of Pakistan conferring upon him National level HEC-Best University Teacher Award 2020. His research excellence was well recognized by Pakistan Academy of Sciences awarding him Gold Medal in Biotechnology in 2017. He has been a winner of research productivity awards.

He has earned PhD degree from UAF, post-doc from the University of Sydney, Australia and Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Nanjing, China.

He has made significant research contributions by producing numerous Impact Factor publications. Furthermore, he has supervised 20 PhD and 100+ MS students.

