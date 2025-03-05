Agri dept takes major step to discourage early rice sowing trend

LAHORE: The Agriculture Department of Punjab on Tuesday clamped a complete ban on sowing rice nurseries in the province before 20th May to discourage the trend of early rice sowing and saving the resources of farmers and preparing them to face the severity of climate change.

A notification issued on Tuesday, said in pursuance of “The Punjab Agriculture Pests Ordinance 1959 and Rules 1960 Rule 4(1),” no farmer/occupier of land shall sow a rice nursery before 20th May 2025. “In case of any violation, strict action shall be taken against the violators,” the notification added.

In a separate letter to all the divisional directors of agriculture and district administrators, the department said early sowing of rice nursery is discouraging to save farmers from losses of the previous year and decided to implement “The Punjab Agriculture Pests Ordinance 1959 and Rule 1960 Rule 4(1)” which states no occupier of land shall sow rice nursery before 20th May of every year.“

The letter said it had been observed with great concern that farmers were cultivating two rice crops and sewing a nursery very early. This practice is severely damaging the situation of the available water in canals and groundwater.

This alarming situation is damaging the climate and farmers equally. Last year, the rice crop was severely affected by a heat wave, resulting in poor grain formation and reduced yields and causing heavy economic loss to the farmers.

The farmers’ bodies criticized seed companies for the poor yield, the letter added. The letter asked officials of the agri department to launch a full-fledged campaign and convince the farmers to follow the given deadlines. That would only save their precious economic resources and prepare them to face the severity of climate change, the letter concluded.

Director General (Agriculture Information) Naveed Asmat Kahloon, confirming the issuance of the notification, said there were multiple factors to ban early rice sowing. He said early sowing was being done to take two rice crops in a season, which was putting stress on our water resources.

“We are already facing a water scarcity situation in the province,” he said, adding that early sown crops could not bear the high temperatures, thus resulting in damage to the yield.

It may be worth mentioning that the members of a technical committee, formed by the government to investigate reasons behind the low yield of rice during the 2024 crop season, had recommended the government ban the early sowing of paddy nurseries and binding seed companies to only provide seeds to dealers near the sowing period recommended by the provincial agriculture departments.

Temperatures exceeding 35°C to 25°C significantly disrupt panicle extrusion, flowering, and spike let and thesis. This heat has caused a marked reduction in pollen viability and tube length, poor pollen dehiscence, and a lower number of pollen grains on the stigma, highlighted the report of the technical committee.

