Non-provision of food to IK: Azma terms PTI claim ‘baseless’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the claim of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi not being given food in jail is completely false and baseless.

She remarked that someone sitting in Peshawar dreamt that their leader was being deprived of food in jail. She clarified that the PTI founder is receiving meat, vegetables, lentils, and beetroot juice three days a week. Additionally, the PTI founder is being provided with coffee, boiled eggs, and dry fruits, she added.

She further stated that Bushra Bibi is also given whatever food she wishes. Both husband and wife are being provided with their meals as per routine.

She questioned how a person who wakes up at noon can observe fasting. Two days ago, the spokesperson of their party also lied about the PTI founder’s health. On Monday, a team of four senior doctors from PIMS conducted a detailed half-hour medical examination and declared him completely healthy, she added.

Azma Bokhari concluded that whenever the “Fitna Party” runs out of any other card, they start playing the victim and sympathy cards.

