Business & Finance Print 2025-03-05

Feb cement despatches rise 6.82pc to 3.065m tons YoY

Zahid Baig Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

LAHORE: Domestic cement deliveries that, after many months of negative momentum, showed a month-over-month increase of 11.64% during January 2025, failed to keep the pace during February 2025.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of February 2025 were 3.065 million tons compared to 2.869 million tons in February 2024, showing a marginal increase of 6.82%.

Exports despatches, however, increased by 34.30% as the volumes jumped from 395,935 tons in February 2024 to 531,736 tons in February 2025. Total cement despatches during February 2025 were 3.596 million tons against 3.265 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year, showing an increase of 10.15%.

In February 2025, North based cement mills despatched 2.556 million tons cement showing an increase of 5.06% against 2.433 million tons despatches in February 2024. South based mills despatched 1.04 million tons cement during February 2025 that was 25.04% more compared to the despatches of 0.831 million tons during February 2024.

North based cement mills despatched 2.507 million tons cement in domestic markets in February 2025 showing an increase of 7.22% against 2.338 million tons despatches in February 2024. South based mills despatched 557,895 tons cement in local markets during February 2025 that was just 5.06% more compared to the despatches of 531,044 during February 2024.

Exports from North-based mills suffered a massive drop of 47.82% as the quantities reduced from 95,393 tons in February 2024 to 49,780 tons in February 2025. On the other hand, exports from the South increased by 60.36% to 481,956 tons in February 2025 from 300,542 tons during the same month last year.

Commenting on the situation, a spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that they expect industry-friendly measures by the government in the upcoming budget to increase the sector’s capacity utilization. The cement industry attracts many allied industries and plays a pivotal role in the overall economic uplift of the country, he added.

