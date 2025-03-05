Health clinics strengthening healthcare infrastructure: CM

LAHORE: The efforts of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif have not only changed condition of old health centres in Punjab, but also fate of people in the province, as 750 health centres in remote areas of Punjab have started to look like clinics in European countries.

The CM entrusted management of these state-of-the-art Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to young doctors, and said, “Construction was completed in record time; the external look of the basic health centers has also been changed. Dilapidated doors, broken furniture and poor buildings have been transformed into the most modern Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.”

The Chief Minister said, “New furniture and the latest medical equipment are part of these state-of-the-art Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics. Shining floors, clean rooms, well-maintained wards and new washrooms adorn these clinics. Clean, new and beautiful cabinets, modern LED lights and nameplates have been installed in every health center.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “A dilapidated health center in Phulwan area of Sargodha has been completely transformed after renovation. Patients are also happy with the completion of renovation of the health center in Qasim Bela, a suburb of Multan.”

