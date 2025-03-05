AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-05

JS Bank records consolidated PBT of Rs30.7bn in 2024

Press Release Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited recorded a consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 30.7 billion for the year 2024 as compared to Rs 18.7 billion for the year 2023, showing a growth of 64 percent. Whereas on a standalone basis, the PBT stood at Rs 6.4 billion for the same year.

The bank’s profitability, based on the consolidated financial statements, was driven by an 87.2 percent surge in net mark-up/interest income, which reached Rs 73.9 billion compared to Rs 39.5 billion last year.

The increase was coupled by a 67.8 percent rise in mark-up/interest earned, amounting to Rs 221.5 billion and optimization of funding pool to contain the increase in interest expense at a level of 59 percent YoY.

Additionally, non-markup income contributed significantly rising by 23.3 percent to Rs 16.28 billion, with Fee and Commission income increase by 52 percent YoY to reach at Rs 8.98 billion (2023: Rs 5.97 billion), and a 288.64 percent increase in gains on securities.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 5.03, based on consolidated financial statements, and on a standalone basis at Rs 1.39. However, as compared to the last year, the consolidated EPS declined by 16.17 percent to Rs 5.03 from Rs 6, primarily due to the impact of increased taxation.

Moreover, the Bank’s consolidated deposits stood over Rs 1.1 trillion, and on a standalone basis, the deposits were at Rs 525 billion.

JS Bank continues to strengthen its position in the banking sector with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation through its aggressive approach in SME investments, women-empowering products, and Green Financing (including public driven solar schemes). The Bank’s consolidated network expanded by over 120 branches across Pakistan, which has increased touch points for customers.

The Bank is delivering value to its stakeholders and contributing to the sustainable economic development of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SME JS Bank Limited PBT SME investments

Comments

200 characters

JS Bank records consolidated PBT of Rs30.7bn in 2024

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories