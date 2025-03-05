KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) wins 10 ‘Best Practice’ awards at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards & Conference 2025.

The GDEIB Awards recognize organizations that exhibit exceptional dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion through impactful policies, transformative initiatives, and sustainable practices. Winning across multiple categories is a testament to NBP’s progressive approach and steadfast belief in building a culture where every employee thrives.

Group Chief Human Resources, Mirza Muhammad Asim Baig, emphasized the significance of this achievement and said that this prestigious recognition reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to driving meaningful change and setting new standards in DEI across the corporate landscape.

“These awards validate the continuous efforts we have put into fostering an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of background, gender, or ability, feels valued and empowered,” he added.

