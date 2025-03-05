AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-05

‘The Kurd struggle’

Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

Business Recorder op-ed writer Rashed Rahman deserves accolades for presenting to the newspaper readers a highly informed perspective titled “The Kurd struggle’’ in newspaper’s edition of yesterday.

Having said that, I would like to state that it was W. G. Elphinston who had explained in the most profound manner how virtually all efforts failed to achieve legitimate national rights for the Kurds living in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.

Moreover, more than 30,000 Kurds live in Jordan. There are a good number of Kurds in Saudi Arabia as well; most of them had migrated from Syria during the country’s civil war.

The kingdom had begun to show a lot of empathy for the Kurds after its relations with Turkey deteriorated after Mohammad Morsi’s electoral victory in Egypt following Hosni Mubarak’s ouster from power during the so-called “Arab Spring”.

According to W. G. Elphinston, for example, “The freedom which the Kurdish Nationalists most desire is freedom to educate their children in their own language and traditions.

This they cannot do in Turkey; in Iraq adequate facilities are lacking, and in Persia it is still more difficult. The Kurdish Nationalists are not unreasonable. They simply desire to be allowed to live as Kurds, speak the Kurdish language, read and publish books in that language, and not to be assimilated as Arabs, Persians or Turks.“

Hashim Reza

Karachi

