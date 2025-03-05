AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-05

Crime must be punished regardless: SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court observed that a crime should be punished regardless of who committed it and in whichever court its trial was being held.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, on Tuesday, heard intra-court appeals (ICAs) against the apex court’s decision on trial of civilians by military courts. The counsel of the members of the civil society has concluded his arguments.

At the outset, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired about the cases, to which, Faisal, replied that there were a total of 105 suspects facing military trials, of whom, 20 had been released.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman informed the bench that 19 suspects were also released as they were given remission. “There are 66 suspects who are in the jails,” the AAG added.

Faisal said that the apex court in its 13-12-24 order had allowed the military courts to announce the verdicts but said those will be subject to the final order of this Court (SC). He then gave some proposals to the bench, saying in America there was tradition that the parties of the cases proposed the judgments. He asked the bench to adopt the procedure given in LiaquatHussain case. He suggested that the court maintain balance between the rights of the citizens and the interest of the executive.

Faisal asked the Court that if it is allowing the trial before the military courts then there should be some safeguards, adding the civilians’ trial by the Court Martials should be rare, and the instant case is not such that the civilians entered into the army premises be tried by military courts.

“There is also an alternative to court martial,” the lawyer contended. At that, Justice Mandokhel said, “Regardless of who committed the crime, there should be a punishment for it. What difference does it make where the trial is held?”

Faisal then asserted that the difference would be akin to the “difference between earth and sky”. “One trial (civil court) is independent while the other is in the military,” he added. The lawyer argued that the cases over the May 9 violence pertained to “vandalism” only, adding that civilians could be tried in military courts in incidents where “Pakistan’s defence was in danger”.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday (March 5).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court crime

Comments

200 characters

Crime must be punished regardless: SC

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories