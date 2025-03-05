PTI MPA sent to judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Shah on judicial remand in a case registered against him in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

Police produced Shah before the ATC judge Abual Muhammad Hasanat Zulqarnain after the expiry of his previous remand in a case registered against him at the Kohsar Police station.

At the start of the hearing, the police again requested the court for an extension in the physical remand of the accused to conduct an investigation of him.

PTI MPA’s lawyer Sardar Masroof objected to an extension in the physical remand.

The court rejected the police request and sent the accused to jail.

Police failed to file a report regarding the identification parade of the accused in three cases.

