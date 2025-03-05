Trump pauses aid to Ukraine after Zelensky clash

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine, heaping pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia and prompting Europe to unveil an 800 billion euro plan to shore up its defense.

The move comes just days after a stunning public clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.

Russia said the suspension of US-Ukraine aid was the “best contribution” to peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it was a “solution which could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process”.

Any disruption in the flow of US arms to the front line would rapidly weaken Ukraine’s chance of beating back Russia’s invasion.

Trump had earlier on Monday declined to rule out a pause when quizzed by reporters, but a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity that aid would be paused.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” the White House official said late Monday.

“We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the official added. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen hours later presented a five-part plan to mobilise some 800 billion euros for Europe’s defense — and help provide “immediate” military support for Ukraine.