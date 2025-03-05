KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 04, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 112,743.8 High: 112,877.02 Low: 111,717.17 Net Change: 756.91 Volume (000): 101,172 Value (000): 7,903,357 Makt Cap (000) 3,463,290,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,479.43 NET CH (+) 60.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,472.28 NET CH (+) 116.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,487.19 NET CH (+) 205.99 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,834.60 NET CH (+) 214.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,216.95 NET CH (+) 74.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,997.31 NET CH (+) 58.31 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-March-2025 ====================================

