BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 04, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 112,743.8
High: 112,877.02
Low: 111,717.17
Net Change: 756.91
Volume (000): 101,172
Value (000): 7,903,357
Makt Cap (000) 3,463,290,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,479.43
NET CH (+) 60.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,472.28
NET CH (+) 116.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,487.19
NET CH (+) 205.99
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,834.60
NET CH (+) 214.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,216.95
NET CH (+) 74.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,997.31
NET CH (+) 58.31
------------------------------------
As on: 04-March-2025
====================================
