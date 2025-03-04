AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN envoy slams Israel’s ‘unacceptable’ Syria escalation

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:12pm

GENEVA: The United Nations envoy for Syria on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s “military escalations, including airstrikes” on its northern neighbour.

Syrian state media said Israeli strikes hit the Tartus area on Monday, after a war monitor reported a blast near the city’s port and the Israeli army said it struck a “military site” further north.

That came after Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes after a lightning led offensive ousted president Bashar al-Assad in December, in what it said was a bid to prevent Syrian military assets from falling into hostile hands.

It also sent troops into a UN-patrolled buffer zone that has separated Israeli and Syrian forces on the strategic Golan Heights since 1974.

UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday he was “deeply concerned by continued violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement”.

Such actions, he warned in a statement, “are unacceptable and risk further destabilising an already fragile situation, heightening regional tensions, and undermining efforts toward de-escalation and a sustainable political transition.”

Rebel leader says Syria too exhausted for conflict with Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that southern Syria must be completely demilitarised, warning that his government would not accept the presence of the forces of the new Syrian government near its territory.

Even before Assad’s fall, during Syria’s civil war which broke out in 2011, Israel carried out hundreds of strikes in the neighbouring country, mainly on government forces and Iranian-linked targets.

The same day Assad was ousted, Israel said its troops were entering the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights.

Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967, later annexing the area in a move largely unrecognised by the international community.

Pedersen’s statement called on Israel “to cease violations, uphold its international obligations, and refrain from unilateral measures that exacerbate conflict.”

It urged “all parties to respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.”

“Constructive dialogue and strict adherence to international agreements and international law are essential for security in Syria and the broader region.”

UN Benjamin Netanyahu Bashar al Assad Israeli strikes

Comments

200 characters

UN envoy slams Israel’s ‘unacceptable’ Syria escalation

Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

GSMA MWC 2025: Pakistan’s ‘balanced regulatory approach’ showcased

9 civilians martyred, 16 injured as security forces foil Bannu Cantt attack

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

Kohli leads India to Champions Trophy final with victory over Australia

PM Shehbaz calls for unity, highlights economic gains in cabinet address

Read more stories