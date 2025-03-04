AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says killed Hezbollah navy commander in Lebanon strike

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:04pm

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it killed a Hezbollah navy commander in an air strike on Tuesday in south Lebanon, accusing the slain of actions in violation of a November ceasefire.

The Israeli air force “struck and eliminated” Khodr Said Hashem, a naval unit commander for the Lebanese armed group, near the town of Qana, said a military statement.

It accused Hashem of “activities (that) posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon”.

The military said that he was a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force and played a role in “maritime smuggling operations”.

A November 27 truce agreement largely halted more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, though Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory since it took effect.

Top Hezbollah commander among 14 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

The hostilities, initiated by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas and including two months of all-out war, killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, according to authorities.

In Israel, 78 people were killed, as well as 56 troops killed inside Lebanon.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced in Lebanon, according to the UN, and 60,000 in Israel.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel was due to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops at five locations it deems “strategic”.

The ceasefire also required Hezbollah to pull back north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border, and to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Last week, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would remain indefinitely in what he called a “buffer zone” in south Lebanon.

Palestinians Israel and Hezbollah Lebanon strike Hezbollah navy commander

Comments

200 characters

Israel says killed Hezbollah navy commander in Lebanon strike

Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

GSMA MWC 2025: Pakistan’s ‘balanced regulatory approach’ showcased

9 civilians martyred, 16 injured as security forces foil Bannu Cantt attack

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

Kohli leads India to Champions Trophy final with victory over Australia

PM Shehbaz calls for unity, highlights economic gains in cabinet address

Read more stories