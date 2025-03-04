AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Interior Minister praises security forces for foiling Bannu Cantt terror attack

BR Web Desk Published 04 Mar, 2025 10:56pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday lauded the bravery and professionalism of security forces for successfully foiling a terrorist attack in Bannu Cantt, according to a statement from Ministry of Interior.

In a statement, he praised the timely action of the forces, which led to the elimination of six terrorists.

“The nation takes pride in the professional capabilities of our security forces,” he stated.

Six terrorists killed in N Waziristan

He also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

“We stand with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief,” Naqvi said. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the affected families and ensuring the safety of citizens against terrorist threats.

Similarly, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack during Iftar in Bannu Cantt, describing it as a heinous act during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the President expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack.

President Zardari praised the security forces for their swift action in eliminating the terrorists, stating, “The entire nation rejects such despicable actions.”

The number of casualties among security officials remains unknown at this time.

