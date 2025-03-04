Israel says expands West Bank offensive inside city of Jenin

RAMALLAH: The Israeli military said Tuesday it killed three Palestinians as it expanded its offensive in the occupied West Bank, currently in its 43rd day, to new parts of the northern city of Jenin.

Israeli forces “expanded the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria to additional areas in Jenin”, the military said, using the Biblical name for that part of the West Bank, adding a local Hamas leader was among those it killed in the overnight raid.

The military said that in an exchange of fire, troops killed “the leader of the Hamas terrorist network in the area” along with another Palestinian fighters, and arrested three more.

It said during a further inspection of the premises where the fighters were, troops killed a third armed fighters “who posed an immediate threat”.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the alleged Hamas leader as Aser Saadiya, adding that his body was taken away by Israeli troops after he was shot dead in an eastern neighbourhood of Jenin.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces had handed over the body of another man in his 20s killed in east Jenin.

The head of Jenin’s government hospital, Wisam Baker, told AFP that a third man he identified as Jihad Alawneh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital early on Tuesday.

He said the 25-year-old had bled out after being shot in the thigh by Israeli troops.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the northern West Bank on January 21, deploying tanks in the territory for the first time in 20 years.

Dubbed “Iron Wall” by the Israeli military, the operation came days after a ceasefire took effect in Gaza.