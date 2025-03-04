US autos, homebuilders, materials take hits as Trump trade war kicks off

Shares of several U.S. companies have come under pressure from the latest escalation in Washington’s trade war, with the newest tariffs on Canada and Mexico expected to hit earnings in several sectors, including automakers, retailers and raw materials.

President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, effective Tuesday. The action covers more than $900 billion worth of annual U.S. imports from the two countries.

Trump also doubled duties on Chinese imports to 20% to punish Beijing over the U.S. fentanyl overdose crisis. The cumulative duty comes on top of up to 25% tariffs imposed during his first term.

China responded with additional tariffs of 10%-15% on certain U.S. imports from March 10, while Canada and Mexico were poised to swiftly retaliate against their long-standing ally.

Wall Street’s main indexes slid on Tuesday, following the benchmark S&P 500’s worst day of this year after the U.S. tariffs were confirmed.

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Automobiles

S&P Global estimates the new duties on imports from Mexico and Canada could cost affected U.S. carmakers on average 10%-25% of their annual EBITDA.

Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would also increase costs for the industry, which accounted for 15% of net shipments of iron and steel in 2024, S&P Global said in a note.

J.P.Morgan analysts also expect automakers to bear the brunt of direct cost from tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with some pain to be shared with suppliers, dealers and consumers.

This could cost General Motors about $14 billion (or substantially all of the earnings before interest and taxes it guides to globally this year) and Ford about $6 billion (or ~75% of the EBIT it guides to globally this year), they said.

Ford has three plants in Mexico. It exported just under 196,000 cars to North America in the first half of 2024, with 90% going to the U.S., according to Mexico’s AMIA.

Stellantis makes 39% of its North American vehicles in Mexico or Canada, while General Motors and Ford Motor make 36% and 18% there, respectively, according to a November report from Barclays.

GM’s three plants in Canada produce electric vans, the Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty truck, and the V8 engine and dual clutch transmission.

Shares of Ford and General Motors have dropped 4% and 11%, respectively, since the start of this year.

China hits back at US imports as Trump’s fresh tariffs take effect

Home builders

U.S. homebuilders, which import raw materials from the neighboring countries, are also likely to see an increase in costs from the new tariffs.

The PHLX Housing index has shed about 4.8% so far this year.

Tariffs on finished products such as appliances, electronics, cabinets and fixtures from Mexico and China can further increase the cost of building a home, S&P Global said.

The building materials companies are experiencing some margin pressure from higher commodity, labor and freight costs and the new tariffs could further stress margins, it said.

Aerospace suppliers

Canada is the U.S.’ top import country and third-largest export country for aerospace by dollar value, according to the Aerospace Industries Association.

The tariffs could raise costs for already-stressed suppliers and their planemaking customers such as Boeing. Shares of Boeing have lost 3.9% so far in 2025.

Canadian manufacturers also produce engines for General Dynamics’ Gulfstream and Textron, as well as landing gear for Boeing and Airbus.

Mexico has fast-growing aerospace hubs in Queretaro and Chihuahua, attracting large suppliers, including Honeywell.

Steelmakers

Steel imports accounted for about 23% of U.S. steel consumption in 2023, according to American Iron and Steel Institute data, with Canada, Brazil and Mexico being the largest suppliers.

Canada, whose abundant hydropower resources aid its metal production, accounted for nearly 80% of U.S. primary aluminum imports in 2024.

Aluminum producer Alcoa said last month that Trump’s plan to impose a tariff could cost about 100,000 U.S. jobs and would itself not be enough to entice it to boost production in the country. Its shares have slumped 17% so far in 2025.

Shares of U.S. Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Cleveland-Cliffs are up between 7%-15% year-to-date.