Apple launches new iPad Air with AI features to stoke demand

Apple launched new versions of its mid-priced iPad Air on Tuesday, with an M3 chip and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, as it looks to attract customers into upgrading their devices.

The cheapest variant, with an 11-inch screen, will start at $599 and the larger, 13-inch screen model will cost at least $799.

Customers can pre-order the new iPad Air beginning Tuesday, while deliveries and in-store availability will start from March 12.

Apple to launch new lower-cost iPhone to capture a broader market

Apple had introduced new models of the iPad Air with its M2 chip in May last year, with the 11-inch model sporting the same price.

The company’s iPad sales came in at $8.09 billion for the holiday quarter, above estimates of $7.32 billion, according to data complied by LSEG. Over half of the sales in the three-month period were to customers who were new to the iPad, the company said.