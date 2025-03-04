AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No Saudi crown prince at Arab League summit: state media

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend Tuesday’s Arab League summit on Gaza in Cairo, with his top diplomat heading the delegation instead, state media said.

The announcement came less than two weeks after the heir to the Saudi throne hosted Arab leaders to discuss countering President Donald Trump’s plan for US control of Gaza and the expulsion of its people.

“On behalf of… King Salman… Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived today in Cairo to head the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the extraordinary Arab summit,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

Trump triggered global outrage when he first floated his idea for the United States to “take over” the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, while forcing its Palestinian residents to relocate to Egypt and Jordan.

Arab foreign ministers met Monday in Cairo for a closed-door meeting to prepare a plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, an Arab League source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

The plan “would be presented to Arab leaders at Tuesday’s summit for approval”, the source said.

The Arab League summit follows renewed backing of Trump’s plan from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labelled it “visionary and innovative”.

Palestinians, Arab states and many US and Israeli partners have rejected Trump’s proposal, opposing any efforts to expel Gazans.

Mohammed bin Salman Gaza Strip Arab Summit Arab League summit Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks

Comments

200 characters

No Saudi crown prince at Arab League summit: state media

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Pakistan, Afghanistan border clashes ease, thousands seek shelter

Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan weighs cryptocurrency regulations amid concerns

Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

Read more stories