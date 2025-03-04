AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
South Africa, New Zealand seek limited-overs silverware in rare showdown

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 05:58pm
LAHORE: South Africa will re-embark on an agonising quest for their first piece of ICC silverware since 1998 when they face New Zealand in Wednesday’s semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Lahore, the scene of a high-scoring tussle between the duo last month.

The pair have faced each other in the 50-over format just twice since 2019 - most recently in Lahore in a Tri-Series fixture on February 10.

South Africa batted first and posted 304 for six, but their inexperienced bowling line-up could not contain the New Zealanders, who won by six wickets with eight balls to spare.

South Africa will pack much more of a punch in the bowling department this time round, with fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen as well as wily spinner Keshav Maharaj in their attack.

“We know how strong South Africa are. They’ve got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic game,” New Zealand batter Tom Latham said.

South Africa have reached the semi-finals or finals of ICC tournaments on 13 occasions across both limited-overs formats and only have the 1998 Champions Trophy title to show for it.

New Zealand’s Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

They made the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2023 but lost to Australia, and the final of last year’s T20 World Cup, where they lost to India despite seeming certain victors.

They will also play in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord’s in June.

This experience of reaching the knockouts of tournaments will hold them in good stead, according to all-rounder Jansen.

“I wouldn’t say the mindset changes, it’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up,” Jansen said.

“You stick to your processes. It’s just having your steps or guides that you follow in every match, and then in the semi-finals, you try to execute them extraordinarily well.”

New Zealand’s record is not dissimilar. Their only ICC limited-overs tournament win came in the 2000 Champions Trophy, and there have also been several near misses down the years.

South Africa have called up spinning all-rounder George Linde as cover for Aiden Markram, who hurt his hamstring in the seven wicket win over England in their final pool game.

Linde arrives in Lahore on Tuesday night, so is highly unlikely to feature on Wednesday. His selection as a travelling reserve may be more looking ahead to a possible final against India on a slower track in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa New Zealand Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

