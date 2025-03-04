AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower as real estate, IT drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.84 % lower at 15,870.25
Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by real estate and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.84 % lower at 15,870.25.

Sri Lanka should avoid tax exemptions and focus on passing a national budget that is in line with parameters set by the International Monetary Fund to continue with a $2.9 billion program from the international lender, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

York Arcade Holdings Plc and UB Finance Company were the top losers on the index, down 13.1% and 12.5%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, consumer staples drag

Trading volume on the index rose to 77.3 million shares from 65.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.40 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.13 million) from 1.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 142.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.37 billion rupees, the data showed.

