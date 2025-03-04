Sri Lanka shares end lower as real estate, IT drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by real estate and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.84 % lower at 15,870.25.

Sri Lanka should avoid tax exemptions and focus on passing a national budget that is in line with parameters set by the International Monetary Fund to continue with a $2.9 billion program from the international lender, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

York Arcade Holdings Plc and UB Finance Company were the top losers on the index, down 13.1% and 12.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 77.3 million shares from 65.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.40 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.13 million) from 1.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 142.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.37 billion rupees, the data showed.