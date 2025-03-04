AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian defence panel recommends using private sector to boost fighter production

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 04:40pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: An Indian defence committee has recommended including the private sector in military aircraft manufacturing to shore up the capabilities of the Indian Air Force, whose falling squadron strength and delayed fighter deliveries have irked its chief.

The move, if accepted, would boost India’s private defence firms and reduce the burden on state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, which makes most of India’s military aircraft.

The committee, headed by defence ministry’s top bureaucrat, submitted its report to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, the government said in a statement late on Monday, adding that Singh had directed that recommendations “be followed up in a time bound manner”.

The Indian Air Force’s fleet of mainly Soviet-origin aircraft has been operating with only 31 fighter squadrons compared with a target of 42 amid tense relations with neighbours China and Pakistan.

Indian warplane maker promises faster delivery after air chief’s rebuke

India’s Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has said that the country should involve the private sector to speed up defence aerospace manufacturing. Speaking at an event in New Delhi last week, he said India must add 35-40 fighters per year to fill existing gaps and phase out older aircraft.

Indian officials have said that Hindustan Aeronautics could deliver up to 24 aircraft powered by a General Electric engine in the coming fiscal year, which begins in April.

The company was unable to deliver any of the 83 fighters on order in the current fiscal year, in part due to the slow arrival of engines from GE, which has been facing supply chain issues.

India fighter jets Indian Air Force Indian defence

Comments

200 characters

Indian defence panel recommends using private sector to boost fighter production

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Pakistan, Afghanistan border clashes ease, thousands seek shelter

Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan weighs cryptocurrency regulations amid concerns

Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

Read more stories