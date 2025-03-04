AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Floods in Indonesia’s capital displace thousands

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Tuesday after floods swamped the region, officials said, with heavy rain expected to continue over the next few days.

Torrential rain since Monday has triggered floods of up to 3-metres (yards) in and around Jakarta, the country’s disaster agency said in a statement, blocking some roads and submerging over 1,000 houses and many cars.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung raised the alert level to the second highest of the critical stages, calling on the local government to activate water pumps to extract water from flooded areas and conduct weather modification operations – which typically includes shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rain before they reach land.

Local media reported floodwaters also swamped a hospital in the eastern town of Bekasi, with water entering some wards, forcing the evacuation of patients to other buildings, while other parts of the hospital were hit by power outages.

Rescuers on rubber boats sailed through thigh-high water to evacuate residents that had been trapped in floods since 4 a.m. (2100 GMT) at a housing complex in Bekasi, Reuters reporters said.

Indonesia’s Prabowo officially establishes new sovereign wealth fund

Sri Suyatni, 50, said she did not have time to collect her belongings before evacuating and her entire house was submerged in flood water.

“I hope the floods will soon recede,” she said.

The Greater Jakarta metropolitan area, home to more than 30 million people, is regularly hit by floods. But several local media reported the current situation, particularly in Bekasi, was the worst since 2020.

Floods killed 60 in Jakarta in 2020, following the heaviest one-day rainfall since records began in 1866.

