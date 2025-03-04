AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

  • Shadab Khan returns to squad as T20I vice-captain
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 03:28pm
LIVE: Aqib Javed announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as the new T20I captain for the New Zealand tour.

This was announced by the national cricket team’s interim head coach Aaqib Javed during a press conference in Lahore.

Aqib also announced the return of Shadab Khan to the side. He will serve as Agha’s deputy for the upcoming overseas tour.

Pakistan have dropped former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam from the T20I squad.

Speaking at the presser, Aqib said it was due to a change in approach, saying the board wanted to give young blood a chance to express themselves.

Fast bowlers Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain have also been dropped from the T20I squad. They have been replaced by Jahandad Khan and Mohammad Ali.

Pakistan T20I squad for New Zealand

Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

Pakistan have decided against the wholesale changes to the ODI squad, as was expected after the Champions Trophy debacle, with Rizwan retaining the captaincy, and Salman as his deputy.

Notable inductions in the 50-over squad are Sufyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Irfran Khan.

Pakistan ODI squad for New Zealand tour

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir.

A wicketkeeper/batter will be added to the ODI squad following the T20Is.

