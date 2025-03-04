PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Tuesday the Ministry of Commerce to present a comprehensive action plan to increase the current trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to $2 billion.

During his visit to Azerbaijan last month, PM Shehbaz and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed to enhance the scope of bilateral investment up to $2 billion in areas of mutual beneficial projects.

The two countries also signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoU) and agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, tourism, and education.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today, said that Prime minister Shehbaz chaired a review meeting regarding the recent visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on ensuring the prompt implementation of the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

The PM also established a committee under the supervision of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar regarding the announcement made by the President of Azerbaijan about a $2 billion investment in Pakistan.

The committee will prepare agreements in energy and infrastructure sectors, the PMO said.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz also directed that all necessary preparations be completed on a priority basis ahead of the anticipated visit of the the Azerbaijani President next month.