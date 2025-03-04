AIRLINK 176.43 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.23%)
BOP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 132.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.59%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
PPL 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.89%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.74%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
SYM 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,869 Increased By 104.5 (0.89%)
BR30 35,532 Increased By 287.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 112,636 Increased By 648.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 34,932 Increased By 256 (0.74%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka should avoid tax exemptions, focus on passing budget, IMF says

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:56am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka should avoid tax exemptions and focus on passing a national budget that is in line with parameters set by the International Monetary Fund to continue with a $2.9 billion program from the international lender, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka mounted a “remarkable” recovery from a deep financial crisis triggered by a record shortfall of dollars three years ago, the global lender said after approving a fourth tranche of $334 million under a Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

However, the South Asian island nation must now boost tax compliance, improve targeting of social welfare, and smoothen capital spending to support better management of public finances, Peter Breuer, IMF’s senior mission chief for Sri Lanka told reporters in an online briefing.

The IMF also backed restoring cost-recovery electricity pricing to bolster finances of the island nation’s power monopoly after Sri Lanka reduced tariffs by 20% in January.

“At the next tariff setting it is important to ensure that tariffs are once again set to recover the cost,” Breuer said.

“Another important issue for the next review will of course be that the budget that is finally passed this month is consistent with the parameters so this is something we will be watching very carefully.”

Additionally, he said it is crucial that Sri Lanka finalises bilateral agreements with official creditors including Japan, India and China after Colombo secured a preliminary agreement on a $10 billion debt rework last June.

IMF to examine corruption vulnerabilities in govt

The IMF finalised the third review after Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake rolled out his first full-year budget last month, which included committing to a primary surplus target of 2.3% of GDP for 2025 set under the IMF program.

The IMF bailout secured in March 2023 helped stabilise financial and business conditions after Sri Lanka’s economy contracted by 7.3% at the depth of its financial crisis and by 2.3% in 2023.

Sri Lanka’s economy is projected to have grown by 4.5% last year with growth forecast at 3% in 2025, according to latest IMF data.

IMF Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economy Sri Lankan stocks IMF sri lanka

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka should avoid tax exemptions, focus on passing budget, IMF says

Aurangzeb leads talks as Pakistan, IMF kick off bailout discussion

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Oil slides on OPEC+ output increase, US tariff uncertainty

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Read more stories